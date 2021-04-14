Zacks: Brokerages Expect Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Titan International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.07. Titan International posted earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Titan International will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.09. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Titan International.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $326.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.86 million. Titan International had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 27.12%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TWI. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Titan International from $4.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Titan International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. QS Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Titan International by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 163,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Titan International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Titan International by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 72,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 9,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWI traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.16. The company had a trading volume of 509,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,260. The stock has a market cap of $624.44 million, a PE ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.07. Titan International has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $10.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

