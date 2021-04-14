Zacks Investment Research Downgrades AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) to Sell

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services. The Company’s brand portfolio consists of Volvo, Volvo Penta, UD, Terex Trucks, Renault Trucks, Prevost, Nova Bus and Mack. In addition to vehicles and machines, its offering includes a range of services, such as insurance, rental services, spare parts, preventive maintenance, service agreements, assistance services and information technology (IT) services. Its product range is divided into Vehicles and Services. The sale of new vehicles, machinery and engines comprise Vehicles, as well as the sale of used vehicles and machines, trailers, superstructures and special vehicles. Its Services include the sale of spare parts. “

Get AB Volvo (publ) alerts:

VLVLY has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Societe Generale raised shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

VLVLY stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,588. The stock has a market cap of $49.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.87. AB Volvo has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $28.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 4.89%. On average, analysts forecast that AB Volvo will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AB Volvo (publ)

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AB Volvo (publ) (VLVLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AB Volvo (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Volvo (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.