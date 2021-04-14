Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) to Hold

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $93.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.39% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Ashland for the fiscal second quarter have been stable over the past month. The company’s restructuring actions have provided it with a diverse business portfolio focused on high quality markets and better positioned it for future growth. Its actions to reduce operating costs should also support its margins. Moreover, Ashland remains committed to boost its free cash flows through a number of initiatives including reduction in capital spending and net working capital. The company also remains committed to maintain its dividend amid the challenging environment. However, Ashland faces headwind from weak demand in certain industrial markets due to the coronavirus pandemic. The company’s portfolio management actions are also expected to affect its sales in fiscal 2021. Its high debt level is also a matter of concern.”

ASH has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.20.

Shares of Ashland Global stock opened at $88.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.35. Ashland Global has a 1-year low of $53.24 and a 1-year high of $92.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.10.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $552.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.18 million. Ashland Global had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a positive return on equity of 5.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ashland Global will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,128,000 after purchasing an additional 85,606 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the 4th quarter valued at $48,908,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 96,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the fourth quarter valued at $18,580,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Ashland Global by 147.9% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

