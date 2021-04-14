Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) to Sell

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compugen Ltd. is a pioneer in the fields of computational genomics and proteomics. The company combines the disciplines of mathematics and computer science with molecular biology to improve the understanding of genomics and proteomics, the study of genes and proteins. Compugen’s expertise in these areas is used to develop core technologies and platforms that are the basis for its products and services. These products and services are designed to enable life scientists to significantly enhance their research efforts in drug discovery. “

Get Compugen alerts:

CGEN has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Compugen in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Compugen from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of CGEN traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $8.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,380,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,362. Compugen has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $19.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.52 million, a P/E ratio of -23.40 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.35.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Compugen’s quarterly revenue was up 19900.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Compugen will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Compugen in the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Compugen by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 76,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Compugen by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 570,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after buying an additional 54,649 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Compugen by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,028,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,112,000 after purchasing an additional 21,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Compugen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compugen (CGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.