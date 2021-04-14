Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DELTA APPAREL is a vertical manufacturer of knitwear products for the entire family. Our company purchases cotton direct from the field and through a stringently controlled process produces finished apparel for the domestic and international market place. The products we manufacture are sold under our brands of Delta Pro-Weight, Delta Magnum Weight, Healthknit and Quail Hollow Sportswear. In addition, Delta Apparel, Inc. also produces finished products for America’s leading retailers, corporate industry programs and sports licensed apparel marketers. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Delta Apparel from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

NYSEAMERICAN:DLA opened at $27.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Delta Apparel has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The firm has a market cap of $193.14 million, a P/E ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.05.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $94.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.10 million. Delta Apparel had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that Delta Apparel will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Delta Apparel by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Delta Apparel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Delta Apparel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Delta Apparel by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 185,081 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after buying an additional 6,342 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Delta Apparel by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 757,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,197,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.35% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Apparel

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

