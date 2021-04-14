Zacks Investment Research Lowers American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) to Hold

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Resources Corp. is a supplier of raw materials to the infrastructure marketplace. The company’s primary focus is on the extraction, processing, transportation and selling of metallurgical coal and pulverized coal injection to the steel industry. Its operations are based in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia. American Resources Corp. is based in Fishers, Indiana. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of American Resources in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.75 price objective (up previously from $3.75) on shares of American Resources in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of AREC stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.42. The stock had a trading volume of 37,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,287,655. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.85. American Resources has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $8.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of -0.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in American Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in American Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Institutional investors own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

American Resources Corporation supplies raw materials for the global infrastructure marketplace. The company focuses on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon used in steelmaking. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia.

