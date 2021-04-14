Zacks Investment Research Lowers Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) to Hold

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “INTREPID POTASH, Inc. is the largest producer of potash in the U.S. and is dedicated to the production and marketing of potash and langbeinite, another mineral containing potassium. Intrepid owns five active potash production facilities — three in New Mexico and two in Utah “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Intrepid Potash from $11.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Intrepid Potash from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Intrepid Potash from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

IPI stock traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.72. 155,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,731. The company has a market capitalization of $426.70 million, a P/E ratio of -16.87 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Intrepid Potash has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $39.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.24.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.62 million. Intrepid Potash had a negative net margin of 12.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intrepid Potash will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 316.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the third quarter valued at $121,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Intrepid Potash by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the fourth quarter valued at $574,000. 30.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

