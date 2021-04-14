Zacks Investment Research Lowers Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) to Sell

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Modine operates primarily in a single industry consisting of the manufacture and sale of heat transfer equipment. This includes heat exchangers for cooling all types of engines, transmissions, auxiliary hydraulic equipment, air conditioning components used in cars, trucks, farm and construction machinery and equipment, and heating and cooling equipment for residential and commercial building HVAC (heating, ventilating, air conditioning and refrigeration equipment). “

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Sunday, February 7th.

Shares of Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $15.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.08 million, a PE ratio of -138.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.05 and its 200 day moving average is $11.98. Modine Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $3.29 and a 1 year high of $16.33.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $484.30 million for the quarter. Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 9.48%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,663,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 750,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,429,000 after purchasing an additional 9,521 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 61,637 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 18,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.

