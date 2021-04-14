Zacks Investment Research Lowers Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) to Hold

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Royal Mail plc is a provider of postal and delivery services. Its operating segment consists of UK Parcels, International and Letters, General Logistics Systems and Other. UKPIL segment collects and delivers parcels and letters predominantly. It provides collection and delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. GLS comprises European parcel business and is focused on the deferred parcels segment. Royal Mail plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale raised Royal Mail from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Mail has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of ROYMY opened at $13.80 on Wednesday. Royal Mail has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $14.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 1.89.

Royal Mail Company Profile

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

