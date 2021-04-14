Zacks Investment Research Reiterates Buy Rating for Best Buy (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Zacks Investment Research in a note issued to investors on Monday, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

BBY has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.26.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $120.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $63.59 and a 12 month high of $124.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.19. The stock has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The business had revenue of $16.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.19 billion. Analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $122,762.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 4,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $485,242.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,923 shares of company stock worth $4,454,091 over the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 476.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 76.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

