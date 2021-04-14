Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) to Hold

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It acquires apartment properties in demographically attractive growth markets throughout the United States. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. is based in New York. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.42.

NYSEAMERICAN BRG traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 797,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.90, a quick ratio of 206.28 and a current ratio of 206.28. The firm has a market cap of $210.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.03. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $12.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.56.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.13. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 8.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Vohs acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CIO Ryan S. Macdonald sold 19,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $213,994.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 65,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,095.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 5,989 shares of company stock worth $129,098 and sold 24,574 shares worth $285,244. 23.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 26.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 28.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019 shares during the last quarter. 52.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

