Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZLNDY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Zalando from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zalando from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS ZLNDY opened at $52.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.29. Zalando has a 1 year low of $21.81 and a 1 year high of $62.33. The company has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.15 and a beta of 1.66.

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

