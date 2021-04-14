Zero Utility Token (ZUT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $130,387.00

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. One Zero Utility Token coin can now be bought for approximately $1,896.11 or 0.02952019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zero Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $1.84 million and approximately $130,387.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zero Utility Token has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zero Utility Token Coin Profile

Zero Utility Token (CRYPTO:ZUT) is a coin. Its launch date was September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zero Utility Token’s official website is www.zeroutility.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

Zero Utility Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero Utility Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

