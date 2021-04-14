Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZHAOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZHAOF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,556,600 shares, an increase of 150.4% from the March 15th total of 1,420,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

ZHAOF opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average of $1.18. Zhaojin Mining Industry has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $1.41.

About Zhaojin Mining Industry

Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, smelting, and sale of gold, silver, and copper products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Gold Operations, Copper Operations, and Others. The company produces gold products under the Zhaojin brand.

