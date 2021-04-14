Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Coverage Initiated at Mizuho

Equities researchers at Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ZS. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Zscaler from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research raised shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $171.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.93.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $196.65 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $183.76 and a 200-day moving average of $178.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a PE ratio of -220.96 and a beta of 0.79. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $63.25 and a 1-year high of $230.88.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $157.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.45 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. On average, equities analysts expect that Zscaler will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.05, for a total transaction of $374,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,869.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.74, for a total transaction of $1,496,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 256,646 shares in the company, valued at $54,855,516.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,812 shares of company stock worth $12,829,773. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 58,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,268,000 after acquiring an additional 16,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 124,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

