Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 2.71% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Zynga has been benefiting from strength in live services, product introductions and growth in international markets. Robust performance of five popular franchises — CSR Racing, Words With Friends, Zynga Poker, Empires & Puzzles and Merge Dragons! — is driving the company’s top line. Recent releases including Merge Magic! and Farmville 3 are expected to drive user growth. Moreover, acquisition of Peak and Rollic expands Zynga’s mobile-gaming portfolio, which will drive prospects in the long haul. However, Zynga is losing opportunities in the rapidly growing e-sports market to the likes of Take Two Interactive and Activision Blizzard. Moreover, stiff competition from the likes of EA, NetEase Games and SciGames Interactive is an overhang. Notably, Zynga's shares have underperformed the industry in the year to date period.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Zynga from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.59.

ZNGA stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $10.71. The company had a trading volume of 264,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,792,055. Zynga has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $12.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -357.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.32 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Zynga will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zynga news, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 250,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $2,815,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,145,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,903,250.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Regina E. Dugan sold 8,950 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total transaction of $94,780.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 205,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,177,706.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,296,924 shares of company stock worth $14,462,469. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zynga by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 5,479,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,949,000 after buying an additional 1,416,074 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Zynga by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 29,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 5,874 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Zynga by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 4th quarter worth about $534,000. Institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

