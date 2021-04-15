$0.20 EPS Expected for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) to announce $0.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Targa Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.03. Targa Resources reported earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 70.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Targa Resources will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $1.32. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $2.19. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Targa Resources.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.27). Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion.

TRGP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Targa Resources from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.05.

Shares of NYSE TRGP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.87. 9,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813,046. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.13. Targa Resources has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $35.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -49.38%.

In related news, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 171,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,015,730. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 154.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 62.8% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Targa Resources during the first quarter valued at $74,000. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

