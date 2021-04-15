$0.27 EPS Expected for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) will report earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. F.N.B. posted earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.09. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for F.N.B..

Get F.N.B. alerts:

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $302.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.34 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

NYSE:FNB traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,926,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,368,548. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.73 and a 200-day moving average of $10.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. F.N.B. has a fifty-two week low of $5.86 and a fifty-two week high of $13.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNB. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 62,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 59,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Read More: EV Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on F.N.B. (FNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.