-$0.51 EPS Expected for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) will announce earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.48) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.54). Eiger BioPharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.62) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($0.55). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.24). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Eiger BioPharmaceuticals.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.76).

EIGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EIGR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 462,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EIGR stock opened at $8.57 on Monday. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $13.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.34 and its 200 day moving average is $9.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.53 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.54.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

