$0.51 EPS Expected for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) will report earnings per share of $0.51 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.67. Enterprise Products Partners posted earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will report full year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.37. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Enterprise Products Partners.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EPD shares. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.77.

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.96. 6,410,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,743,869. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.30. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $50.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 83.72%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 264.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 336,942 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 244,525 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $159,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 167,418 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 27,704 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 458,638 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after purchasing an additional 10,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

