$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) will report $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.61. Bank of Marin Bancorp posted earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $25.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.90 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 28.41%.

BMRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRC traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.63. The stock had a trading volume of 367 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,907. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.59 and a fifty-two week high of $42.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $517.95 million, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, EVP Elizabeth Reizman sold 1,000 shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total transaction of $37,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at $372,109.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMRC. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in San Francisco Bay Area, California in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.