$0.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Choice Hotels International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. Choice Hotels International posted earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will report full-year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $3.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $4.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Choice Hotels International.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $193.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.89 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 419.83% and a net margin of 12.92%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CHH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Gordon Haskett boosted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Choice Hotels International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.58.

Shares of CHH opened at $111.31 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.15 and a 200-day moving average of $102.19. Choice Hotels International has a twelve month low of $66.00 and a twelve month high of $114.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.79 and a beta of 1.48.

In other news, insider David A. Pepper sold 17,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total transaction of $2,009,740.86. Also, Director Liza Landsman sold 2,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total value of $321,200.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,559 shares in the company, valued at $937,638.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHH. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 6.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,328,000 after acquiring an additional 82,908 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 12,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 6,597 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $762,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 299.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 20,088 shares during the period. 57.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Choice Hotels International (CHH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.