$1.09 Billion in Sales Expected for TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) will report sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.05 billion and the highest is $1.13 billion. TreeHouse Foods posted sales of $1.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full year sales of $4.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.49 billion to $4.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.52 billion to $4.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TreeHouse Foods.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion.

THS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Truist downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TreeHouse Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.10.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, SVP Clifford Braun sold 2,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $134,528.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,736.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE THS traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.87. The stock had a trading volume of 7,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,325. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.28. TreeHouse Foods has a 52 week low of $35.15 and a 52 week high of $55.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -512.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.69.

TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

