$1.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) will post sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Perspecta’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.07 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.14 billion. Perspecta also posted sales of $1.10 billion during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Perspecta will report full-year sales of $4.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.41 billion to $4.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.95 billion to $4.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Perspecta.

Get Perspecta alerts:

Perspecta (NYSE:PRSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Perspecta had a positive return on equity of 23.57% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion.

PRSP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Perspecta from $25.00 to $29.35 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Perspecta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Perspecta has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.84.

PRSP stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.19. 1,250,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,203,257. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Perspecta has a 1-year low of $17.36 and a 1-year high of $29.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Perspecta’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.66%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perspecta by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,725,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,674,000 after buying an additional 360,839 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Perspecta by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 4,992,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,222,000 after buying an additional 41,900 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perspecta by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,780,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,875,000 after buying an additional 14,825 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Perspecta in the 4th quarter worth $42,195,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Perspecta by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,658,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,932,000 after purchasing an additional 725,566 shares during the period. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perspecta Company Profile

Perspecta, Inc engages in the provision of end-to-end enterprise information technology services to government customers across the United States federal, state and local markets. It operates through the Defense and Intelligence; and Civilian and Health Care segments. The Defense and Intelligence segment supports missions, research and development for defense and intelligence laboratories, and personal security clearances.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perspecta (PRSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perspecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.