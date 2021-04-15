$1.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.17. Great Southern Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Great Southern Bancorp.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $54.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.72 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 23.16%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GSBC shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of GSBC traded up $0.81 on Wednesday, reaching $56.43. 17,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,835. The firm has a market cap of $772.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Great Southern Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.62 and a 12 month high of $60.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.46%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSBC. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $10,602,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 862,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,170,000 after acquiring an additional 30,661 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $914,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 20.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 59,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 10,021 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.36% of the company’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.