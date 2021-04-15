$1.22 Billion in Sales Expected for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) will report sales of $1.22 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Silgan’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.26 billion and the lowest is $1.18 billion. Silgan reported sales of $1.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silgan will report full-year sales of $5.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.18 billion to $5.49 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.25 billion to $5.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Silgan.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Silgan had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLGN. Bank of America raised Silgan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silgan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.33.

In other Silgan news, CEO Anthony J. Allott sold 23,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $909,235.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,033,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,684,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 30.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 25,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Silgan by 859.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 29,853 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Silgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Silgan by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 89,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 12,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Silgan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. 66.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SLGN stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,339. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Silgan has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $43.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Silgan’s payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

