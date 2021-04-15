$1.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) to post $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.51. Extra Space Storage reported earnings per share of $1.24 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full year earnings of $6.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.96 to $6.14. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.77 to $6.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.09 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EXR shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.08.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $503,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,046,526.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total value of $7,430,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,599,663.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $141,453,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4,112.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 489,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,761,000 after acquiring an additional 478,281 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 143.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 765,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,636,000 after buying an additional 451,126 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,805,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,076,000 after purchasing an additional 394,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,189,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,859,000 after purchasing an additional 197,648 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $139.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.22. Extra Space Storage has a fifty-two week low of $80.86 and a fifty-two week high of $141.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 81.97%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

