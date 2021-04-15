$1.51 Billion in Sales Expected for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) to announce $1.51 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.54 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated posted sales of $1.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will report full year sales of $6.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.06 billion to $6.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $6.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow McCormick & Company, Incorporated.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Separately, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.64.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $88.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,390. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $74.72 and a fifty-two week high of $105.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 212.0% during the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

