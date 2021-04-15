$1.79 Billion in Sales Expected for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) to report sales of $1.79 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.84 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.75 billion. Science Applications International reported sales of $1.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full year sales of $7.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.15 billion to $7.27 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.34 billion to $7.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Science Applications International.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Science Applications International’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Science Applications International from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

Shares of NYSE SAIC traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $87.77. 268,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,509. Science Applications International has a 1 year low of $68.76 and a 1 year high of $103.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.15%.

In related news, CFO Prabu Natarajan bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,467.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIC. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Science Applications International by 2.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,960,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 93.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 67,496 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 32,651 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the third quarter valued at approximately $772,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 1,831.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 306,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,011,000 after purchasing an additional 290,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,202 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

