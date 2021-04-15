10,369 Shares in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 10,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 53,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 85,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the period.

NYSEAMERICAN NBH opened at $15.98 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.88 and a 52-week high of $17.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.0624 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Profile

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

