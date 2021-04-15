111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) Short Interest Down 56.9% in March

111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 589,800 shares, a decrease of 56.9% from the March 15th total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

YI opened at $10.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.51. 111 has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $45.88. The firm has a market cap of $905.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 1.21.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YI. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of 111 by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of 111 by 45.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 15,016 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of 111 by 6.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 206,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 12,580 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of 111 by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 116,842 shares during the period. Finally, Artal Group S.A. increased its stake in shares of 111 by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

111 Company Profile

111, Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, B2B and B2C. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services, such as online consultation services and e-prescription services to consumers.

