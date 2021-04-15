$120.55 Million in Sales Expected for Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) will report sales of $120.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bottomline Technologies (de)’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $119.90 million to $121.30 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) posted sales of $111.72 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies (de) will report full year sales of $472.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $471.90 million to $472.84 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $526.38 million, with estimates ranging from $520.60 million to $534.14 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bottomline Technologies (de).

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $116.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.83 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 1.67%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.69.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth sold 643 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $31,654.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,664 shares in the company, valued at $5,004,918.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total value of $31,742.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,319.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,746 shares of company stock worth $781,472. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EPAY traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.13. The company had a trading volume of 306,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -265.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29. Bottomline Technologies has a 52 week low of $35.75 and a 52 week high of $55.63.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

