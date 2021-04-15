12,819 Shares in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RFP. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Resolute Forest Products in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Resolute Forest Products alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upgraded Resolute Forest Products from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Resolute Forest Products from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded Resolute Forest Products from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, CIBC upgraded Resolute Forest Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.69.

Shares of RFP stock opened at $12.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.86 and a beta of 3.20. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $12.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.34.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a negative return on equity of 3.37% and a negative net margin of 0.33%.

In other Resolute Forest Products news, SVP John Lafave sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $118,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 209,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,952. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Ouellet sold 3,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $38,831.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 209,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,209.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP).

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.