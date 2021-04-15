13,032 Shares in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Avient by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Avient by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Avient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avient by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Avient by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. 93.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AVNT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Avient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Avient from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Avient from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.64.

Shares of AVNT opened at $49.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. Avient Co. has a twelve month low of $18.14 and a twelve month high of $51.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $997.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.09 million. Avient had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Avient’s payout ratio is presently 50.30%.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

