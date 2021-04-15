1,314 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Acquired by Ullmann Financial Group Inc.

Ullmann Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of VB stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $218.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,550. The company has a 50 day moving average of $215.24 and a 200 day moving average of $194.09. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $118.06 and a 12-month high of $223.62.

