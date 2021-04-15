13,292 Shares in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Acquired by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHB. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 331.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XHB opened at $73.18 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a one year low of $30.63 and a one year high of $74.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.70.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

