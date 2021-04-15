$153.25 Million in Sales Expected for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) will post sales of $153.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Penumbra’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $155.70 million and the lowest is $150.80 million. Penumbra posted sales of $137.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penumbra will report full year sales of $680.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $680.20 million to $680.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $800.01 million, with estimates ranging from $798.21 million to $801.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Penumbra.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.69 million. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on PEN. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $309.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $204.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.29.

Shares of PEN stock traded up $8.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $286.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,732. The business has a fifty day moving average of $273.32 and a 200-day moving average of $239.15. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,060.52 and a beta of 0.43. Penumbra has a twelve month low of $161.11 and a twelve month high of $314.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In related news, insider Arani Bose sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.43, for a total transaction of $2,594,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 539,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,964,041.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Penumbra during the third quarter worth approximately $1,743,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Penumbra by 561.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 91,958 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Penumbra by 200.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Penumbra by 16.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Penumbra by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,777,000 after purchasing an additional 14,362 shares during the period. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

