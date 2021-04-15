$188.63 Million in Sales Expected for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) will announce sales of $188.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Macerich’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $179.18 million and the highest is $199.20 million. The Macerich posted sales of $226.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Macerich will report full-year sales of $782.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $738.52 million to $854.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $811.25 million, with estimates ranging from $767.44 million to $886.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Macerich.

Get The Macerich alerts:

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.72). The Macerich had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MAC shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Macerich from $11.50 to $11.20 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $10.30.

Shares of NYSE MAC traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.44. The stock had a trading volume of 53,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,137,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The Macerich has a twelve month low of $5.43 and a twelve month high of $25.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.98 and a beta of 2.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.95%.

In other news, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 24,562,964 shares of The Macerich stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $497,400,021.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in The Macerich in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Macerich during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in The Macerich by 137.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Macerich in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of The Macerich during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

About The Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Macerich (MAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.