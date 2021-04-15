$2.32 EPS Expected for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) will post earnings of $2.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Cintas’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.24. Cintas posted earnings per share of $1.35 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 71.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cintas will report full-year earnings of $10.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.01 to $10.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $10.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.70 to $10.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cintas.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CTAS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. William Blair raised Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $329.78.

NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $3.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $353.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,747. The company has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $343.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $343.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Cintas has a 1-year low of $186.11 and a 1-year high of $369.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 77,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,463,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 507,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,470,000 after purchasing an additional 11,367 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 47,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,945,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Reik & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 59,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,043,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cintas in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,830,000. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, All Other, and Corporate. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

