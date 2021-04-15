$2.61 Billion in Sales Expected for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) will report sales of $2.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Norfolk Southern’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.56 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.64 billion. Norfolk Southern reported sales of $2.63 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will report full year sales of $10.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.65 billion to $10.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $11.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.08 billion to $11.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Norfolk Southern.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NSC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.82.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $54,275.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,676.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,147 shares of company stock worth $1,030,541 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 416.7% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

NSC stock traded up $1.24 on Monday, hitting $273.08. 15,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $263.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.92. The stock has a market cap of $74.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern has a 12-month low of $147.37 and a 12-month high of $276.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

