20,082 Shares in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TAST. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,529,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,884,000 after purchasing an additional 9,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 411.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 48,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Matthew Terker Perelman bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.60 per share, with a total value of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 181,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,738.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TAST opened at $5.59 on Thursday. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $8.09. The stock has a market cap of $298.15 million, a P/E ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 2.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

TAST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrols Restaurant Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.57.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of December 29, 2019, it had, as franchisee, 1,036 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

