21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “21Vianet Group, Inc. operates as a carrier-neutral Internet data center services provider in China. It provides hosting and related services, managed network services and cloud computing infrastructure. The Company’s infrastructure is interconnected with the networks operated by all of China’s telecommunications carriers, major non-carriers and local Internet service providers, or ISPs. 21Vianet Group, Incorporation. Its customers include Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises. 21Vianet Group, Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, the Peoples’ Republic of China. “

Separately, Citigroup upped their price objective on 21Vianet Group from $33.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.76.

Shares of 21Vianet Group stock opened at $28.81 on Wednesday. 21Vianet Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.67 and a fifty-two week high of $44.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.25). The business had revenue of $206.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.36 million. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 41.77% and a negative net margin of 47.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that 21Vianet Group will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in 21Vianet Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,423,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in 21Vianet Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,094,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in 21Vianet Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,329,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in 21Vianet Group by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,285,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $79,269,000 after buying an additional 1,044,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new position in 21Vianet Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,551,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Hosting and Related Services, and Managed Network Services.

