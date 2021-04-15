$225.85 Million in Sales Expected for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) will announce $225.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Bio-Techne’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $229.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $224.07 million. Bio-Techne posted sales of $194.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bio-Techne will report full-year sales of $881.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $877.60 million to $892.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $994.97 million, with estimates ranging from $975.25 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bio-Techne.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.25. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 32.69% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TECH shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bio-Techne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.09.

In other Bio-Techne news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.45, for a total value of $319,694.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,240.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.00, for a total value of $6,880,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Bio-Techne by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Bio-Techne by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Bio-Techne by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,728,000 after buying an additional 14,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Bio-Techne by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bio-Techne stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $415.18. The company had a trading volume of 217,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,616. The company’s 50-day moving average is $380.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $329.72. Bio-Techne has a twelve month low of $200.09 and a twelve month high of $423.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is 33.16%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

