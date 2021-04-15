$23.63 Million in Sales Expected for Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) to post $23.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Zynex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $23.24 million to $24.00 million. Zynex reported sales of $15.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 55.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zynex will report full year sales of $139.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $130.00 million to $144.14 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $195.36 million, with estimates ranging from $175.00 million to $206.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Zynex.

Get Zynex alerts:

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $25.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.75 million. Zynex had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 50.67%.

ZYXI has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley cut Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Northland Securities raised Zynex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Zynex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Zynex in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Zynex by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zynex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zynex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zynex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. 29.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZYXI traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.33. 158,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.96. Zynex has a 12-month low of $12.02 and a 12-month high of $29.73. The company has a market cap of $534.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.45 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.14.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zynex (ZYXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.