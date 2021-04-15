27,243 Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Purchased by JCIC Asset Management Inc.

JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,222,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 44,058,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,179,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658,204 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,759,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,444,385,000 after buying an additional 1,195,001 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 33,404,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,642,439,000 after buying an additional 1,055,240 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,640,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,013,880,000 after buying an additional 130,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,638,091,000. 18.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on TSM. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.60.

Shares of TSM opened at $120.84 on Thursday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $49.04 and a 52-week high of $142.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.49. The stock has a market cap of $626.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.3527 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.89%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

