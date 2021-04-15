29,800 Shares in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Acquired by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC bought a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 29,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 20,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 149,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of NYSE TAK traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.26. The stock had a trading volume of 140,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,892,107. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.77. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $54.42 billion, a PE ratio of 56.87 and a beta of 1.01.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TAK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

See Also: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.