$3.09 Billion in Sales Expected for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) will post sales of $3.09 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Xcel Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.27 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.90 billion. Xcel Energy posted sales of $2.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xcel Energy will report full-year sales of $12.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.85 billion to $12.95 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $12.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.26 billion to $13.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Xcel Energy.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XEL shares. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Xcel Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.25.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total transaction of $235,462.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,123,798.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 24.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 9,315 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 159,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,605,000 after buying an additional 27,854 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 13,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 16,267 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XEL stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.96. 4,349,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,013,283. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.26. Xcel Energy has a 1-year low of $56.07 and a 1-year high of $76.44. The company has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 69.32%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

