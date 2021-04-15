$3.80 Million in Sales Expected for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) This Quarter

Analysts predict that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) will post sales of $3.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for OneSpaWorld’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.60 million to $4.10 million. OneSpaWorld reported sales of $114.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 96.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneSpaWorld will report full-year sales of $134.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $100.30 million to $169.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $503.73 million, with estimates ranging from $452.70 million to $566.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow OneSpaWorld.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 million. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 8.29% and a negative net margin of 98.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OSW shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of OneSpaWorld from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the first quarter valued at about $7,656,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the fourth quarter valued at about $750,000. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 4,739,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,061,000 after buying an additional 940,073 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 47,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 691.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 116,393 shares during the period. 66.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneSpaWorld stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $932.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.62. OneSpaWorld has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $12.03.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OneSpaWorld (OSW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.