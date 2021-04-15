$3.83 Billion in Sales Expected for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) will post sales of $3.83 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.53 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.95 billion. Ross Stores posted sales of $1.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 108.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Ross Stores will report full-year sales of $16.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.43 billion to $17.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $18.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.39 billion to $18.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ross Stores.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.80.

In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 45,623 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $5,644,933.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,545,111.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Travis Marquette sold 951 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total value of $116,611.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,739,250.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,822 shares of company stock worth $25,878,385 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 435,319 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $40,631,000 after acquiring an additional 5,891 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 8.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,994 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the third quarter worth about $280,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the third quarter worth about $791,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 25.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 82,191 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,670,000 after purchasing an additional 16,905 shares during the period. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROST stock opened at $128.79 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.11. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $79.65 and a fifty-two week high of $128.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.32, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

