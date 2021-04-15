$3.96 Billion in Sales Expected for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) will announce $3.96 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.10 billion and the lowest is $3.89 billion. Stanley Black & Decker posted sales of $3.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will report full-year sales of $15.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.28 billion to $16.03 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $17.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.06 billion to $19.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Stanley Black & Decker.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share.

SWK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.43.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $629,511.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,090 shares in the company, valued at $4,780,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth about $287,044,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,344,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,382,785,000 after buying an additional 1,485,347 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 131.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,075,000 after buying an additional 976,663 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 946,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,976,000 after purchasing an additional 322,409 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 977,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,512,000 after acquiring an additional 227,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SWK traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $202.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,001,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,283. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.61. The stock has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1 year low of $97.64 and a 1 year high of $204.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stanley Black & Decker (SWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.